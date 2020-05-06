In the next chapters of the novel ‘Fina Estampa’, Pereirinha (José Mayer) will be surprised in hospital by Ferdinand (Carlos Machado). The security threatens and even tries to kill him by suffocation. Cornered, Griselda’s husband (Lilia Cabral) gives in to blackmail and reveals that a treasure is hidden in the woman’s house. Pereirinha decides to make a pact with Ferdinand

Pereirinha (José Mayer) surprised everyone in the soap opera “Fina Estampa” by reappearing alive. And in the next chapters of the nine o’clock plot, Griselda’s husband (Lilia Cabral) will open the game and tell the reason for wanting to live in the house of the new millionaire. The scenes will air this Thursday (7) in the newsletter that replaces “Amor de Mãe” just over a month ago. Victim of blackmail by Ferdinand (Carlos Machado), Pereirinha will reveal that Chinese (an undisclosed actor), an old friend, hid in the house of “does everything” a large amount of money and that is why staying in the property to find the treasure, anticipates TV columnist Daniel Castro.

‘Fina Estampa’: Pereirinha is surprised with hospital visit

Cynic, Griselda’s husband simulates a malaise to be hospitalized and, thus, gain time to make the woman accept him in her home. However, José Antenor’s father (Caio Castro) is ill when he is surprised in the hospital by Ferdinand, an accomplice of Tereza Cristina (Christiane Torloni) in the death of a loan shark. The villain’s employee claims to have been a partner in Chinese and tells Pereirinha that he knows about his fame as “171”, in Aguinaldo Silva’s original show aired in 2012.

Novel ‘Fina Estampa’: Pereirinha suffers blackmail

And Ferdinand still throws everything in the face of the rascal. “You didn’t disappear into the sea at all. You left with the Chinese at that time. You lived at his expense all this time. Until he got tired of your bearded face and gave you a foot in the ass. Was it or was it not?”, question. Determined, he still blackmails Pereirão’s husband, who lives at odds with Tereza. “Then, you heard that your wife won a lot and came back to explore the poor thing. Only that you will have a partner in this move. I want a part of everything that you take from Griselda”, he shoots.

Novel ‘Fina Estampa’: Ferdinand advances against Pereirinha

But Amália’s father (Sophie Charlotte) is not intimidated and says that he does not want to pass the mother of his children back, again being threatened by security. “If you don’t give me my share, I’ll give it to Pereirão on a platter. I prove to everyone that you remain what you always were: a naughty liar,” he shoots before grabbing a pillow and pressing it against Pereirinha’s face.

Novel ‘Fina Estampa’: Pereirinha and Ferdinand make pact

Only then did Griselda’s husband admit the truth about his “death” and reveal his plan to find the money in the woman’s old home. “If I want to find the Chinese treasure, I have to stay in that house,” he says. Ferdinand threatens him again demanding 50% of the money. There is one more in this play. Do you understand why I cannot give you everything you asked for? “, He asks. Finally, the two and Enzo (Julio Rocha) seal a pact to go after the fortune.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

