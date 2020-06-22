More than two years have passed since the last time Pere Riba (Barcelona, ​​1988) was able to finish a tennis match without pain. That party, moreover, was the last one before witnessing one of the most distressing episodes of his life. With the recently completed 30, the Spanish tennis player faced a new assault on the classification in the spring of 2018 after his last step in the operating room. The objective was clear, to return to the top100, a path that he knew well. What he didn’t expect was the letter destiny had prepared for him around the corner.

A car accident just the day after that encounter paralyzed everything, to the point of fear for the most important thing. Two years later, the Catalan remembers that event and confesses that Break point that his days as a player are over, although he has been focused on his new project for a long time. A tennis academy with Marcel Granollers (GR Tennis) where to start a new adventure as a coach.

Tallahassee Challenger, 2018. A tournament you will not forget, Pere.

Memories and mixed emotions, no doubt. At that time I already had too many operations on me and the doctors told me that I needed one more. Mentally I was not prepared to go through all that again, so I decided to wait. Finally I was lucky and we were able to save him without going through the operating room. I was fine, playing better every day, moving up the ranking. In that tournament I got my first victory in four months and then lost in the second round to Nishioka, in three sets. I was happy, but the next day, going to train, I had a traffic accident.

Specifically, on April 26. What happened?

I didn’t even have the car, I was sitting behind the driver. We were standing at a traffic light when suddenly a car appeared in the opposite direction with bad luck hitting my door. I woke up in the ambulance not knowing what had happened and then I stayed a few days in the hospital.

Do you remember everything?

Not all, I have gaps. The impact was so strong that some past hip problems even broke out again, my joints failed, my inguinal hernia mesh broke… and I’m still lucky to be counting it right now! That gave me a lot to think about, I felt like I had been beaten up.

Scared to hear you.

That we are doing this interview right now is very strong, really. I was a week without moving, they spoke to me and I could not turn my neck, this led me to think about the worst. The doctor told me that I would be lucky if I could play tennis again, although it was precisely the muscles that tennis has given me that held that the impact and consequences were not more serious.

In 2019, eleven months later, you return to the circuit and play three games. In all three you end up retiring.

Two were due to the inguinal hernia, which also affects me at the testicular level. The last one was from a sprained ankle. Mentally it is hard, everything reminded me of those moments before operations, to feel discomfort almost daily, it is a very bad feeling. I tried until the end, with a lot of patience, but I decided that I would only return if one day I saw 100%. The three times I got out of the top100 were for operational reasons, so you think you can do it a fourth.

Indirectly, that break led you to try other ways. Coach at age 30.

Well, just at that moment the opportunity opened to create a competition group at the Barcelona Polo with Marcel Granollers, so I got quite involved with it. I kept going to rehab, but I was combining it with the academy. In the end I realized that as much as I tried, the mental and physical parts did not end up being where I wanted, the pain did not disappear. Now I have been working with Roberto Carballés since November, in addition to other players we have in the group.

After such a long time of struggle, I imagine that the word withdrawn appears every morning in your head.

The word withdrawn is a word that I don’t like at all. I tried to play tournaments when I started to coach, I didn’t want to throw in the towel, but the results indicated that my body was no longer the same, since the car accident nothing was the same. I couldn’t continue sacrificing myself that way if it was impossible to achieve results later.

Instead of withdrawing, we will call it a stage change.

The step is taken, totally, I accepted it a long time ago. Right now I am no longer qualified for high-level tennis, to return to the ranking I had in its day. My goals are currently focused on being a coach and transmitting to the players everything I learned while on the court.

And how about the experience from the other side?

If the calendar gave a little more margin, it would be good for the professional player to spend at least a month coaching. There you realize how much a player suffers from nonsense that is irrelevant, it is a completely different scenario, but it is necessary to see it from that point of view. Now that I travel with younger people, they remind me of when I had to deal with anguish, fear, a long list of emotions that go through your mind during that stage.

You also had very good teachers.

For me, the best coach I have ever had was Jordi Arrese. I was with him for twelve years, this is no longer seen today. The new mindset is to change the entire structure to the minimum that things go wrong. The player usually blames it out, but very few make self-criticism, this has also been lost. I learned something from all my coaches, but the most beautiful thing is when the player really trusts his coach, that’s when that connection occurs and the results come.

You were No. 65 in the world, you played all the Grand Slams, any special victory to highlight?

I remember all the matches, I promise. For example, in the Magic Box I beat Nishikori when he was 20th in the world. Victories come to me against Nicolás Massú, Gastón Gaudio, Marin Cilic …

What if I tell you Barletta 2010?

Amazing. That game allowed me to enter the top100 for the first time, it is always special to overcome that barrier, something that you pursue for life. Steve Darcis retired me in the final after I won the first set 6-3, and thank goodness. I don’t know if I could have stood the pressure. But the best thing that I take with me from this whole trip is having been able to come back every time I had injuries and fell out of the ranking. Of course, I will also always take the feeling of having been able to give a little more.

The last one, why did they nickname you “The Magician”?

Comes from afar. I was 18 years old and I was playing in Umag my first ATP, where I passed the previous one. There it is pronounced ‘Umago’, this detail is important. The first day I arrived at the hotel and asked for a car to take us to the club, but they said no, we could walk. Well, walking, I started to win matches, the three from Qualy and one from the final draw. In the second round I played with Carlos Moyá, but that day they put me in a car, when the first day they didn’t even give us the time (laughs). That’s where the nonsense of ‘El mago de Umago’ started, we repeated it so much that in the end it stayed, although today many people tell me and don’t even know why. Anyway, I lacked magic that day, Moyá beat me up that I still remember.