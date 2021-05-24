Pere Navarro “dreams” of the end of traffic signals … and even of “some traffic lights”

Enlarge

ACD May 24, 2021

Pere Navarro, director of the DGT, argues that as the BOE already reflects the 30 km / h limit, certain traffic signs could disappear.

The implementation of the rule that requires driving at a speed not exceeding 30 km / h on one-way urban roads is the first step, self-recognized by the Government, of a new model of mobility in cities which includes the gradual disappearance of some traffic signals and some traffic lights.

«We dream of the day when we can start to remove some signals and, if all were well, even a traffic light «, the director of the General Directorate of Traffic, Pere Navarro, has recognized in the context of a conference on the new city model after the implementation of the aforementioned 30 km / h limit.

Goodbye to city speed limit signs?

According to Navarro, the written presence in the Official State Gazette (BOE) implies that it will not be necessary to cities implement signs for drivers to respect the measure.

“It is not necessary to go placing a stick with a sign for each corner”, has explained the chief executive of the DGT, who has opted for a “model” that “calms traffic” and that pursues, in the long term, the reduction of obstacles on public roads after “50 years in which conflicts on public roads they have been solved with signs ».

In that same act, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has maintained that the limitation of 30 kilometers per hour “is not an occurrence” of the Government and that affects 70 percent of the streets of Spain.

Furthermore, he cited the example of cities such as Bilbao, Malaga and Valladolid, which have been using this measure for some time and that, in the words of the minister, “are three clear examples of municipal commitment to sustainability and road safety and a firm commitment to measures that enable their cities to be unfailingly much more humane.”

For his part, the president of the Committee on Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Road Safety of the FEMP Vice Mayor of Bilbao (the first «30th city» in the world with more than 300,000 inhabitants), Alfonso Gil, has warned of the looming problem with urban goods delivery, which is increasing exponentially and runs the risk of collapsing cities.