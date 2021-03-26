Pere Aragonès, the presidential candidate with the fewest votes in the first round in the history of the Parliament

The ERC candidate for the Presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has become this Friday the presidential candidate who it has obtained the fewest votes in the first round in the history of the Parliament, since it has only had the support of the 33 deputies of ERC and the 9 of the CUP (42 votes).

In the investiture session, the Republican has not achieved an absolute majority (68 votes) and will have to submit to a second vote, in which he a simple majority would suffice to become the 132nd president of the Generalitat.

Since 1980, there have been four occasions in which the candidate running for the Presidency of the Government has had to go to a second round before becoming president: Jordi Pujol in 1980 and 1995; Artur Mas in 2010, and Quim Torra in 2018.

The first time Jordi Pujol applied, in 1980, was the time that so far less support was obtained in the first round (43 votes), followed by the fifth time, in nineteen ninety five, when he obtained 60 favorable votes in the first session.

The next in the ranking is Artur Mas, who in 2010 achieved 62 positive votes; And the same thing happened to him in 2015, although on that occasion he was not again appointed president of the Generalitat because the CUP conditioned its support to Mas taking a “step aside.”

Finally, in the last legislature there were two failed votes in the first round: that of the former minister Jordi Turull (64 votes in favor), who finally could not be inaugurated because he entered prison the day before the second round, and Quim Torra, which with 66 favorable votes and the abstention of the CUP, had to go to the second round, when he was elected.