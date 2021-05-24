Pere Aragonès takes office as president of the Generalitat: "The challenge we set ourselves is huge"

«A fair, prosperous, green, feminist and fully free Catalonia. A country that loves its people and makes the happiness of its citizens a top priority. Of all and of all. Without leaving anyone behind. This was the commitment that I acquired last Friday in the Parliament ». This is how it started Pere Aragonès his speech of inauguration from his position as 132 president of the Generalitat de Catalunya -the seventh since the restoration of democracy-, in a sober ceremony which was held this Monday afternoon.

During his speech, the Republican has claimed to be “Perfectly aware” of the moment that Catalonia lives «At all levels: health, social, economic, democratic. Even on a linguistic and emotional level »

Likewise, Aragonès thanked his predecessor, Quim Torra, his “dedication to the country during some extremely difficult years”, and who ended up “suffering an unfair disqualification.”

Aragonès has assured that Catalonia needs “Open a new stage”: “We have to move forward again, advancing social rights and strengthening the welfare state,” and added: “A progress that all must lead to the Catalan republic.”

«I assume this responsibility bearing in mind the weight of history, bearing in mind the generations that have preceded us but, above all, I assume this responsibility with the will to project the country into the future.

The solemn act The inauguration lasted half an hour and was simple and sober. The ‘Molt Honorable President’ arrived at 20:15 at the Palau de la Generalitat accompanied by his partner and daughter. In the same entry, Aragonès left a carnation in tribute to the former president shot Lluís Companys.

At his entrance to the Palau, he was greeted by the Major Trapero and, after greeting the gala formation of the Mossos d’Esquadra, paid tribute to the essential services for his fight against the pandemic, with a brief meeting with representatives of services such as Civil Protection or Medical Emergencies.

Just before the act began, the group Broom he performed the song ‘Estimar-te com la terra’ from the Palau’s carriage yard, at the request of Aragonès himself.

At the end of the song, he entered the Pati dels Tarongers, where the president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, he read the decree of appointment and Aragonès promised the position. Then its predecessor Quim Torra handed him the medal of president of the Generalitat, and the Republican gave a short speech.

At the end of the intervention, the artists Magalí Sare and Manel Fortià they performed the hymn of ‘Els Segadors’, in a version in which the singer took a small license: change the word ‘segadors’ to feminine for his feminine ‘reapers’ and ‘defenders of the land’ for ‘defenders of the land’; a feminist proposal that the singer would have previously done to the president and that he accepted.

Thus, Pere Aragonès García, a native of Pineda de Mar, has become the youngest president of the Generalitat with 38 years, and he has returned the presidency to ERC after 41 years -the last was Josep Tarradellas-, after four decades of presidents of the old Convergència, PSC and Junts.

The ceremony was attended by 40 people, according to the capacity allowed by the pandemic. Among those present have been, in addition to Torra and Borràs, the leader of ERC, Oriol Junqueras; the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau; representatives of parliamentary groups and the investor’s family.

On behalf of the central government, the minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function and first secretary of the PSC, Miquel Iceta, and the Government delegate in Catalonia, Teresa Cunillera. This fact marks the difference with respect to the inauguration of Torra, which was not attended by any member of the Spanish Executive.