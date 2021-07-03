Perception of insecurity dominates, according to presidential survey

MEXICO CITY

According to a survey conducted by the Presidency of the Republic, the country’s main problem is public insecurity, with 23.8 percent of the vote, followed by corruption (21%) and lack of employment (11.7%).

The survey was applied on June 26 by telephone to 1,525 people.

According to the respondents, 47.8 percent indicate that the situation of violence is worse so far this administration than in the previous administration; 21.8 percent think that the situation is the same, and 28.4 percent that violence is less.

Regarding the combat to the Covid-19 pandemic, 40.8 think it has been good, 34 percent regular, and 23.2 bad.

64.7 consider that an important regime change is being carried out and 87 percent agree with that change.

The president made reference to the poll in his message on Thursday on the occasion of the third year of his electoral victory, and it was released this Friday by the Presidency of the Republic.

* brc