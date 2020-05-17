Government target is 60% and the ideal number is 70%, in order to prevent a collapse of the health system

The Intelligent Monitoring System (SIMI-SP) of the Government of São Paulo shows that the percentage of social isolation in the State was 50% on Saturday, 16. The government’s target is 60% and the ideal number is 70%, in order to prevent a collapse of the health system. But few municipalities reach the goal. São Paulo has had rates below 50% (last Thursday, 14, for example, it reached 49%).

This Sunday, the 17th, the Mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas, announced the resumption of the traditional rotation scheme. Covas said he intends to anticipate “for now” the holidays of Corpus Christi (June 11) and Consciência Negra (November 20), in an attempt to intensify social isolation to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. The decision was made because the expansion of the rotation to 50% of the fleet, adopted over the past week, had no impact on the increase in social isolation. Experts declare that São Paulo will not be able to avoid the lockdown.

Isolation Monitor. The newspaper The State of São Paulo has released an isolation monitor, based on data from Inloco, a technology company that provides intelligence data from location. The data show that the isolation rate is 43.4%, while experts speak of the need for isolation close to 70%. Get to know the Estado / Inloco monitor here.

