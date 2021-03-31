Peralta gets an interviewer with his “comrades” from escrache to Iglesias

The visit of Pablo Iglesias, candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, to Coslada to meet with a neighborhood association was altered by a collision with a group of five people that they yelled at him “Outside the caste of our neighborhoods.” The protagonists of this “escrache” as defined by authors and supporters are part of the ultra group known as Frontal Bastion. One of its members has interviewed about it Isabel peralta on her recently opened YouTube channel to, as she herself explains, offer “training, doctrine, opinion”.

Peralta, the young student of History from Madrid whose figure got popular after starring in a speech against jews in an act of tribute to the Blue Division And to which they closed their Twitter account for their racist and homophobic messages, a YouTube channel was recently opened. This has become her way of communicating with her followers and those who think like her after making herself known just a few months ago.

Since the inauguration of the channel, which bears his name and which already has more than 8,500 subscribers, has published several videos in which he analyzes and comments on the origins of the JONS, talks about feminism, Pablo Iglesias, Vox … The news of the channel has arrived this week with its First interview. Peralta debuts as an interviewer with a Frontal Bastion member named Rodrigo with which he talks about the harassment action against Pablo Iglesias in Coslada and some other current issues of interest to him.

The video, which suffers an incidence of several minutes with the screen completely black although with sound, is titled ‘interview with @BastionRodrigo about the Escrache with Pablo Iglesias’. In the recording, made in a closed space without a safety distance or a mask, the young woman announces that the intention of the recording is that she wants to “comment with him what happened before the press decides to give up with its news and its manipulation and misrepresentation ”.

Presented by their guest, they comment that their intention is to discuss “relevant issues for today’s youth and workers” and the interviewee gives his opinion on Iglesias and the reason for the group’s escrache towards him. “It is a climb”, sentence the young man who accompanies her. He also adds that “it has become everything he criticized” and says of Frontal Bastion that they have not been “not even a year existing as a group.

Regarding the act in Coslada against the United Podemos candidate for the Madrid presidency, Peralta insists in his speech that “what the press does not understand is that we are not from the right, we have not attacked Iglesias because we hate the worker or we are from the right, if not the opposite, whyand we consider that he is not defending the worker ”.

The interview lasts about 12 minutes, covers the bad sounding words with beeps and in just a few hours it already touched almost 6,000 views.

