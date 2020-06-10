Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 10, 2020, p. a10

Oribe Peralta, Chivas striker, asked the Mexican footballers’ guild not to be afraid and to enter their respective controversies in the event that they have wages owed by their clubs, a situation that could worsen in the coming months due to the economic crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

Don’t be afraid, understand that FIFA really protects players. There are articles where they explain it. Unfortunately in Mexico we are in a soccer where everything is handled differently, but that they present their cases and the AMFpro (Mexican Association of Professional Soccer Players) will look for a way to help them, said the member of the Sacred Flock yesterday in a videoconference.

Querétaro is one of the clubs whose players have reported that they currently do not receive their salaries, first they reduced their fortnights to only 30 percent, and now they do not pay them anything.

Acts of injustice

“They are undoubtedly acts of injustice and FIFA stipulates this very well: for there to be a reduction in salary, there has to be an agreement between the two parties, and I believe that this is not the case in any case. So, to those who are owed, I would suggest that they speak up and bring their controversy to pay them, because it is money they already earned, in the end, this was because of other things and not a low performance.

The footballer has the right to have things explained to him, to be paid for what he does and to have a voice in something as important as his salary. They use him as image and player and it is not reflected in his salary, added the rojiblanco attacker, who is also one of the founders of AMFpro.

He also said he is willing to suffer a salary reduction as long as the measure benefits other causes.

▲ Oribe Peralta indicated that it is time to work on the creation of a collective contract for the players, which benefits everywhere, thinking about the future of young Mexican soccer players.Photo Jam Media

Yes, I would, if this is going to help more people who have no way to solve this crisis, I certainly will. We are human and we must care about others, help those who are next to us and who really need it, he said.

Salary cap

El Cepillo also spoke in favor of establishing a salary cap in Mexican soccer and drawing up a collective work contract, as occurs in various leagues around the world.

In many countries players have a collective agreement, which stipulates many of the benefits they must have. In Mexico we do not have it, and if you want to do one, I think it would be good if both the soccer association and the League and the Federation (Mexican Soccer) sat down to talk about the collective contract that would benefit many, especially to the younger ones, who may not earn as much, but would have a solid base to defend themselves against, he said.

Finally, the former player from teams like América and Santos Laguna assured that despite the low participation he has had during his stay in Chivas (almost a year), he is very committed to the team led by Luis Fernando Tena.

I see in me a greater commitment both with myself and with the club, since I came here I have been grateful for the opportunity and have tried to live up to what the team deserves. Maybe I have not had the minutes I wanted, but I try to contribute as much as I can, that decision to play or not, does not depend on the footballer, but it is in his hands to give everything that corresponds either inside or outside the court, I try to contribute from where I am and when it touches me, he affirmed.