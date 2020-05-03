The Eastern Electricity Distribution Company (EDE Este) reported that from Monday morning it will begin its usual tree trimming program near electricity networks, prior to the 2020 cyclone season.

This is done in order to reduce interruptions in the intervened sectors. The pruning plan will be carried out in conjunction with small priority projects, which must also be carried out to avoid breakdowns and continue to provide the service 24 hours, explains a company statement.

Those works force to suspend the electrical service for a maximum of four hours in the sectors intervened, which will be informed in a timely manner by different media, the note said.

Schedule

The pruning work, which will be carried out from 9:00 in the morning to 1:00 in the afternoon, will begin this Monday at Hacienda Estrella, in Santo Domingo Norte.

On Tuesday the fifth there will be work in the center of Sabana de la Mar, Sabana Miches and Caño Hondo-Pajarito Afuera roads, as well as in Villa Hermosa, Comajón, Progreso and Deportiva y Alcaldesa villas, in La Romana, and in Punta de Villa Nick.

On Wednesday the 6th and Friday the 8th, it will be pruned in Vicentillo, La Pocilga, Palo Seco, Rancho I y II and Mancorneta, in Hato Mayor; in Romana del Oeste, Caleta, Las Orquídeas, Don Juan I, Benjamín and Melissa, from La Romana, and Hacienda Estrella.

On Thursday the 7th in the center of Sabana de la Mar, Sabana Miches highway, Pajarito Afuera and Caño Hondo highway, in Sabana de la Mar; in La Pollera, La Noria and el Gato, in La Romana, as well as in Punta de Villa Mella.

Priority jobs

These tasks will be carried out during this month, from 9:00 in the morning to 1:00 in the afternoon, on Thursday the 7th and on Tuesday the 12th in the Luperón district of the National District; Thursdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 4 to 22, at Hacienda Estrella, Santo Domingo Norte.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 6 to 13, in Calero, Simonico and Maquiteria, in Santo Domingo Este; Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5 to 14, in La Toronja, Brisas del Edén of Invivienda, from that same municipality, and on Monday 4 in Los Llanos, from Higüey.

In the sectors February 27, Morgan, Timbeque, Borojol, Mejoramiento Social and Maria Auxiliadora, of the National District were the improvement actions that will be carried out on Tuesday, May 12, the statement concludes.

.