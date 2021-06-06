Peque on Tevez: “Tremendous idol”

Diego Schwartzman is focused on continuing his path at Roland Garros and that was clear: dispatched Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2 and 6-1 to get into the round of 16 of the Parisian Grand Slam. Beyond that, Peque also closely follows what happens in Argentina and, above all, in the club of which he is a fan: Boca. While in France he learned of Carlos Tevez’s decision to leave the club and question his retirement, and the tennis player spoke about it. “He is a tremendous idol, perhaps of recent times, the last great idol who ends up saying goodbye to Boca”he blurted out.

“I knew I had to get up very early, but I wanted to see the conference. Beyond that they had said what was going to communicate, I wanted to hear it “Schwartzman declared. Is that the time difference between Argentina and France is five hours. Tevez spoke after 18 here, very close to midnight in Paris. Likewise, Peque listened to him and then rested to win again at Roland Garros.

Schwartzman, Boca fan to the core.

“Thank him for everything he did with the Azul y Oro, which, as he said, will always be in his blood. And I hope he can continue to be involved in the future because he is a great idol and people love him a lot” , closed the Peque, a purebred xeneize fanatic. A direct message to the former 10, who warned that he will not continue in Boca, but “I will always be there for the fan”.

El Peque spoke of his relationship with Riquelme.

This is how Schwartzman continues at Roland Garros:

The Peque will now face the German Jan-Lennard Struff. The Argentine arrives without losing any set in the three games he played. First it was Taiwanese Lu Yen-hsun (680 of the world that entered with protected ranking); in the second round, the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene (n.56), and in the third, Kohlschreiber (n.132).

“I knew it was important to do a good job from start to finish so as not to give a player like that a margin of confidence. It had been a long time since I was competing at the highest level and if I took advantage of myself from the beginning it could make it a little more difficult, ”Diego declared after the victory.

