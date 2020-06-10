Renew yourself so as not to die. In current times this premise gains special relevance to consumers who remain in search of living new experiences. Brands like Pepsi know this.

And is that although there are products on the market whose history has made them almost basic and irreplaceable in the eyes of the consumer, the reality is that maintaining consumer loyalty with a single product is increasingly complex.

Loyalty in crisis

Recall that, as the findings of recent research by Accenture indicate, only 28 percent of consumers claim to be loyal to a brand, while 39 percent of them indicate that they often prefer to try new options in the market, according to IBM numbers.

The premise becomes more relevant when read in the midst of a situation like the one the world is now facing.

According to data provided by Shopkick, 85 percent of consumers say that brands do not matter in times of crisis, while 69 percent of them claim to buy different brands if their preferred one is not available.

These statistics take on greater dimensions if we consider that according to BlueYonder estimates, 87 percent of consumers had faced the lack of stocks of certain brands in the supermarket, while a survey signed by eMeals found that shoppers cannot find the 40 percent of the products that appear regularly on your shopping list.

Innovation in response

The panorama that these numbers paint, undoubtedly could unleash a price war, which will put innovation at the forefront within the plans of any company.

Today more than ever, innovation is an obligation for brands. Research signed by Simon-Kucher & Partners indicates that 90 percent of companies say price pressure is mounting, with 75 percent of organizations saying product innovation is the best way to counter the effects of such pressures.

With this in mind, and contrary to what might be expected, it is possible that in the face of the crisis we will see the birth of new brands.

For example, with the aim of reinforcing its product portfolio and counteracting the effect in favor of private labels, P&G has just announced the launch of a new brand that seeks to attack a rapidly developing market.

This is King C. Gillette, a brand aimed at men’s grooming that puts a series of products on the table to satisfy men’s hygiene, grooming and aesthetic needs.

The new Pepsi

Pepsi has joined this same trend, a firm that in the face of summer launched a new line of soft drinks under its signature starring a pineapple-flavored cola.

This would be a new product for the US market that, sometime last year, would have already appeared on the Chinese market.

The packaging describes that this new soft drink has the well-known Pepsi flavor but with a touch of pineapple juice.

In recent weeks, the peculiar product reached the points of sale in the United States, causing a sensation among consumers who did not hesitate to share the findings from their social networks.

Betting on flamboyant flavors has worked for Pepsi in the past. A little more than a year ago, it introduced berry, lime and mango flavored drinks to the market, which were added to others such as Pepsi Wild Cherry and Pepsi Vanilla.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299