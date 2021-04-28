Pep’s slate turned off Neymar

04/29/2021 at 00:09 CEST

TO Neymar The Champions League does not scare him, and tonight he showed it again. His first half was once again a superior player: falling off the hook at will and making a difference wherever he went. His talent infected Di María, Verratti and the entire Pochettino block to complete a great first half. His inertia, however, was slammed against Guardiola’s plan after the break.

The Manchester City manager moved almost everything: raised Cancelo on the left-handed side to open the field, and free foden to get together with De Bruyne. The celestial playmakers, with Mahrez and Bernardo Silva added to the party of the false nine, they ended up caging PSG. Those of Pochettino they gave up their high pressure to take refuge in their own field: precisely the script that City needed to find its best version. But the key was the containment of Neymar.

Aware of the Brazilian’s ability to appear by surprise, Pep Guardiola ordered his team to jump wherever PSG’s ’10’ walked. He fell at the base of the play, Rodri jumped. I was looking for spaces later, the one in charge of pressing was Walker. OR even a central: Rúben Dias and Stones they had to go out to inappropriate areas so that they did not get comfortable. The bet was risky with Mbappé lurking, but it turned out okay. The French did not have his night, and the City began to dance.

Without the oxygen cylinder that Neymar gave, and with Say Maria also from more to lessIt was the Parisians who found themselves at a dead end. There the quality ‘citizen’, and the defensive errors, ended up doing the rest. The semifinals of the Champions League are defined by details. And Pep’s correction after an overwhelming first half by the Parisians, may be one of those worth a ticket to the Champions League final.