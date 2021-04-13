Pepper Teigen Explains Her New Cookbook’s Very Special Dedication

Instead, Ron moved the girls to Huntington Beach, Calif., Chrissy started modeling, eventually met future EGOT winner John legend and the rest is history.

But she has obviously since reconnected with her mother in a big way, Pepper now living with her daughter’s family in Los Angeles to help care for Luna and Miles — which, happily for all involved, includes lots of cooking.

“She’s just their everything,” Chrissy recently told People of her daughter and son’s feelings for their grandma. “They have their little secrets and their little world. It’s just so beautiful that she is so energetic and so there and present for our kids and our family.” Added Pepper, “I’m living the best life, is that what it is? I’m so happy.”

Yet, incidentally, Pepper is also “single and ready to mingle,” the Cravings: Hungry for More author added. But if anything, that might just mean that there’s room for one more at the spacious Legend-Teigen abode, should the right person come along to spice up Pepper’s life.

Because for now, mother and daughter are still busily making up for lost time, and both Chrissy and John love having her around.