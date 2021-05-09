Pepon Nieto on the return of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’: “We had many reservations”

Pepon Nieto did not have high hopes for the return of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’. The Malaga actor is more likely to wait for projects to fall: “I always put myself at the worst and then be surprised”. “I didn’t think it was going to be carried out,” Nieto confesses about the first calls they made to propose the project. “And then things began to take shape, they began to tell us more, to give us specific dates, to pass us the first script idea …”.

Still, “los Pacos” weren’t sure from the beginning that coming back more than 10 years later was a good idea. According to the actor who gives life to Mariano in this video, they called each other to see what they thought. “I called Paco and Hugo. We asked ourselves:« What do we do, do we do it? ». We had a lot of expectation and desire but we had many reservations. It did not seem logical to us that the 10 years that have passed were not reflected in the scripts. And then We saw that yes, it was going to be like that, that they were the Pacos 10 years later, and the 10 years that have passed through us, through this country, and through us as actors and as people, had also passed through the characters “.

His partner Neus Sanz, who plays the lovable Rita and is also back in this comeback, is much more optimistic. “We have to do a lot of seasons, here we are going to grow old together”, she thinks. We talked to them about the 10 years that have passed since the series first ended: how TV has changed, how they and their characters have changed, and of course how viewers have changed. Hit play.

The Pacos are back

The first episode of this new season premieres this Monday. It will be available on ATRESplayer PREMIUM and will be broadcast on Antena 3 in prime time. From there, the rest of the 16 episodes will be released every Sunday on the platform, and later the chain will broadcast the entire season.

Paco Tous, Carlos Santos, Adriana Ozores, Hugo Silva, Michelle Jenner, Juan Diego, Mario Casas and Fede Celada are also back in this return, which features new main characters played by Amparo Larrañaga, Amaia Sagasti and Juan Grandinetti. Marc Cistaré, scriptwriter of the original series, is the script coordinator in this new stage.