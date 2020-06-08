The conductor of shows Juan José Origel tells the truth of controversial photography He together with the journalist Martha Figueroa give details of the identity of the person in his photo Pepillo Origel became a trend by showing a postcard that reflects the legs of a man

After being a show host, Juan José Origel, better known as Pepillo Origel, now reveals whose man’s legs are reflected in the kitchen oven through a photograph.

It was through his Instagram account that the famous news presenter of the artists, made clear the rumors that were unleashed days ago by the controversial postcard.

And that image became a trend, because you can see the legs of a man who takes a picture of him in the kitchen of the house of one of them.

In the reflection it is seen that the person who takes it is a man, who only wears a kind of sandals and a trick (pants) in white.

The photo quickly caught the attention of the public following Pepillo Origel and the identity of the man who appears in full intimacy with the driver began to be questioned.

Before all the commotion that was generated by this situation, the presenter of entertainment news reported that he would disclose the identity of the person who accompanied him.

Then, as promised by the driver, Pepillo Origel arrived on Sunday and, together with the journalist, began to talk about what the photograph meant.

Then Martha Figueroa asks him: “Pepillo, please tell us what happened yesterday Saturday that you became a trend, what did you do?”

And he quickly replies: “Look, I don’t want to talk about the case because it doesn’t come to the point, which I do want to say here in front of Marthita and all of you, to all the people who have written to me, who have shown me their love and solidarity, that is very important ”.

Then he adds: “When people attack you or something happens to you, or a misfortune happens to you or whatever you want and send, it is when you feel the support and affection of the people. More than forty years endorse me, a career, more than 40 years of being with you, working for you, they tell me so many beautiful things ”.

At that moment he was interrupted by his broadcast partner who asked him in a sarcastic joke: “And in forty years, isn’t it enough to buy you a new shirt?”

This comment caused the laughter and smile of both while she added: “It is what impresses me the most.”

To this question Juan José Origel answered: “I have three, two here and one in León.”

At that moment Martha Figueroa begins to explain: “The people who are seeing me will agree with me, we were not impressed by anything more than the shirt, why did you bring a shirt … why do you sleep in rags?”

Surprisingly Pepillo Origel shows the famous shirt that was all in pieces.