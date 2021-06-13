Pepillo Origel explodes against Miguel Bosé for strong comments

Pepillo Origel breaks out against Miguel Bosé due to strong comments | INSTAGRAM

As you read it, recently the mexican driver, Juan José Origel, better known as “Pepillo Origel”, attacked the strong comments that one of the coaches issued during an episode, yes, we talked about what the famous Spanish said Miguel Bosé, Against the music of two other judges of the contest, in the following paragraphs we will tell you all the details.

It is not a secret for anyone that one of the most successful programs that are broadcast on television, is precisely that of the television from Ajusco, “The Aztec Voice” that in this new season 2021 has the participation of singers of international stature, such as the famous aforementioned, Miguel Bosé, María José, Edith marquez Y Jesus Navarro, from the Mexican group “Reik”, as coaches or mentors of the talented contestants.

Although, apparently, the coexistence between these same artists is almost always one of “healthy” competition, but also of great camaraderie and friendship between them; However, what happened recently was a commentary of Bosé against his companions in the reality show.

You may also be interested: In a pink dress Galilea Montijo would surpass Cynthia Rodríguez

This undoubtedly made “Pepillo” explode, during the transmission of his program “Con Permiso”, his displeasure was fully publicly shown, at the verbiage that the Spanish interpreter had said in the transmission of the aforementioned musical talent program.

It turns out that, as we all know, the mechanics of the reality show consists in that the coaches listen to one of the participants and press a button to show their interest in the lucky contestant, so that he becomes part of their team, and thus have each increasing chances of winning the contest at the end.

But if it happens that two or more couches touch the button, the participant must choose between them and think very well which team they want to join, so, to put a little more excitement on the matter, the famous people discuss between them, talking about their musical careers, to show that they are the best option for the indecisive contestant.

For this reason, according to Martha Figueroa, when a contestant decided on María José’s team, the singer Miguel Bosé made a very unfortunate comment, since the work of his companions in the casting was literally titled as “musical garbage” to find to the best performer.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Faced with this comment, the controversial conductor Pepillo Origel exploded against the Spanish artist, who assured that it was already, referring to the fact that he had already overlooked it, better, to avoid making more anger.

“It was the great Miguel Bosé, but now (…) but keep bringing him, keep bringing him! It has already been and that he does not mess with our people, because here in Mexico it is us and for us and for Mexico, “said the journalist to the applause of his staff.

It is also worth mentioning that during the last transmission of the Azteca reality show, viewers were concerned about Bosé, as they assured that they did not understand what he was saying and that his voice was noticeably deteriorated, even causing great disappointment when it was his turn to interpret one. of their subjects.

What happened was that the Spanish idol sang “Nada particular”; However, the followers of the program assured that he was lip syncing, we do not know for sure if this has to do with the obstacles that he has recently faced, such as the loss of his beloved mother, that of his niece Bimba Bosé, due to cancer, and the separation of her partner Nacho Palau, as well as a legal battle for her children.