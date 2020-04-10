         Pepephone is doubling the speed of its fiber optics to 600Mbps without a price increase

We are already used to Pepephone making movements silently towards its customers, and then the announcement is made officially. So note that from the low-cost brand of MásMóvil is touching the fiber offer without prior communication you should not miss anyone.

The operator of the polka dot suit has begun a process that should end when the total of its customers has twice the speed of fiber than it has contracted, which in itself is higher than the official one. So, some clients with the 200Mbps rate that already receive 300Mbps are receiving 600Mbps at home.

From 200Mbps contracted to real 600Mbps

As we say, Pepephone has not made an official announcement about a movement that seems similar to the one that O2 already carried out a few months ago, when it gradually passed to its customers from the previous 300Mbps to the current 600Mbps, also without prior announcement. Customers who in turn were paying 100Mbps at the time.

You hire 200Mbps, you receive 600Mbps. For all? We’ll see.

Now Pepephone begins to increase the speed of his number, taking it to double the current one. In account management continues to feature the hiring of symmetric 200Mbps, but the speed received triples that indicated without the company having announced anything about it. We assume, as on previous occasions, that the official confirmation will arrive after a few days.

We have contacted Pepephone to confirm this change and the response has been puzzling. “My speed is still the same as always, but I am very happy if you receive 600Mb in your case !!”. I mean, yes, that there is speed increase but for now it is a covert increase. Let us trust that all the virtual operator’s clients will soon see how their speed doubles without touching the price to pay each month.

