Pepe Viyuela is on everyone’s lips for the word he has used to define Vox

GTRES Actor Pepe Viyuela.

The actor Pepe Viyuela has made his debut as a columnist in Public with a very harsh column entitled Theory and Practice of Hate in which he lashes out harshly against Vox, whom he has defined in one line as “a cancer.”

The protagonist of series such as Aída speaks in his text of the murder of young Samuel Luiz “at the hands, fists and hooves of a pack of cowards.” Viyuela acknowledges that he writes “from the imbalance caused by not being able to free myself from indignation” and affirms that this terrible fact cannot end only with the arrest of the aggressors.

“There is much more to do. If nothing frees us from contempt for the murderers, nothing should do so either with regard to those who encourage them from the comfortable shadow of a seat, “he says in a text that is being widely disseminated and that is giving much to talk about on Twitter.

The actor comments that there are “instigators” who “hiding in their defense of moral or religious values ​​and principles, and claiming possession of the truth with a capital letter, allow themselves the luxury of condemning without palliative those who do not feel or think like them.”

For Viyuela, the prison does not solve “a deeper problem”: “The free will of the arsonists who pontificate, throw the stone and hide their hand.”

In the middle of the text, the interpreter speaks directly of the “speech exhibited by Vox”, which he has defined as “a dynamizing element of a hatred that, instead of trying to extinguish, they incite with real fury”.

“The poison spilled in many of its slogans is a constant threat to coexistence and respect for democratic laws and the safety and life of all of us, because if today it is gays and lesbians or immigrants without papers or those who draw cartoons in humor magazines, tomorrow we will be the ones who write against them or the ones who simply feel that they look bad ”, he says.

He also assures that Santiago Abascal’s party “exhibits its homophobic and racist ideology without complexes” something that has caused, according to him, the radicals and the “disturbed” to become emboldened.

Finally, Viyuela, who was on Íñigo Errejón’s list when he was a member of Podemos and faced Pablo Iglesias in Vistalegre II, considers necessary a “health fence around this homophobic, xenophobic and racist party.”

“Tumors must be isolated and removed to restore health to the diseased body, and the health of our democracy is in danger as long as we are not aware of the threat posed by consenting to impunity for the poisonous speeches of thugs disguised as politicians,” he says.

And he concludes: “It is up to us that VOX cancer does not metastasize.”