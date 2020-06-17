Various journalists and former members of Televisa Deportes -today TUDN- showed their support and sent sincere condolences to the family of Pepe Roldán, cameraman for many years of the company who unfortunately passed away in the last hours.

Fernando Torres, who closely follows Club América and the World Wrestling Council, released the news. Through his Twitter account, the journalist recalled the great coverage he had with Pepe Roldán in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, contest in which the National Team fell to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

“I met him at a coverage in Cancun. Later, it came to TDN and there we had many day-to-day coverage. He was my cameraman in Brazil 2014 and although I did not see him again since last year, we spoke frequently. Today I find out about your departure. Rest in peace, Pepe Roldán ”, spointed out the journalist on duty.

Pepe Roldán with all his colleagues 🎦 pic.twitter.com/qc2aWkE1Pk – Carlos Moreno (@carlosmoreno_w) June 16, 2020

Along with him, other journalists sent their condolences and remembered him as a true expert behind the scenes. Characters like Jorge Sánchez thanked him for his professionalism and the love with which he carried out his work in Televised sports.

Until now, TUDN has not commented on this; however, he is expected to make a statement in the next few hours.