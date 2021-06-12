Pepe López and Diego Vallejo separate their paths after two rallies in WRC3

Pepe López faces his most challenging WRC project in 2021. After being king of rallies in Spain for two years, the Madrid native took on the challenge of having a complete program in the WRC3 category of the World Championship with a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo managed by Race Seven, with the support of Teo Martín and the RFEdA. A challenge in which Pepe López decided to have a new co-pilot, counting for this purpose with the experienced Diego Vallejo. And although things did not go well for them in Portugal, the López-Vallejo duo showed their best version at the Rally Italia-Sardinia.

In fact, López finished in the eighth absolute position in Italy, adding his first points in the World Rally Championship. A result that also served to end in second place in the WRC3 category, rising to the podium of this class. This result seemed like a point on which to build, but nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, Pepe López and Diego Vallejo have broken their binomial by mutual agreement. Through a brief statement, the co-pilot from Lugo explained that he will not continue alongside Pepe López in his World Cup adventure, showing that, although the relationship is good, They have not found the ‘feeling’ that could be expected.

The two-time champion of Spain now has the task of finding a new co-driver with guarantees with a view to continuing his program at the World Cup. In this aspect, Pepe López intends to compete in the Estonian Rally, test that is disputed between July 15 and 18 around the town of Tartu. By then, Pepe will have to have a new co-driver who will allow him to maintain his aspirations to get into the fight for the WRC3 title. For the moment, López with two rallies adds 20 points, still far from the 98 accumulated by Yohan Rossel, although the Frenchman has competed in four rallies.