Pepe leaves ‘MasterChef’ and María is repeated a week after his expulsion

This Tuesday, La 1 issued a new installment of MasterChef. And he did it after a gala in which María, one of the favorites, said goodbye and José joined the format, a cardiologist who was left out at the beginning of the edition due to COVID-19.

This time who has left has been Pepe, after failing to overcome a final duel whose protagonist was chocolate. But, as in the previous installment, not everything was fired: rejoined the María contest, after a short break of just one week, as the program offered, in its Ecuador, a possibility of repechage in the outdoor test.

They also faced the elimination test Dani, Amelicius, Ofelia, Jianping and José, in preparations in which speed was essential, as the challenge consisted of three phases that included frosting, mousse and ice cream.

While the rest of the companions were saved, it was Pepe and Amelicius who had to face one last challenge, that of making a sponge cake with the previous integrated preparations.

The influencer’s plate earned the praise of the entire jury. So much so, that one’s own Samantha Vallejo-Nágera did not resist and finished it. This already predicted that Pepe, on the contrary, would be expelled. Furthermore, the jury commented on his proposal that it made no sense. It was his namesake, Pepe Rodríguez, who announced it: “Pepe is going elsewhere with the music.”

This contrasted with the return of María in a test recorded in the Plaza Mayor of Madrid and that included the visit of Andy, runner-up in Masterchef 8: “I am back inside, I am where I should never have gone,” said La Manchega.