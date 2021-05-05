Pepe Imaz and the trick with Djokovic in mental preparation

The former professional tennis player and current psychological coach Pepe Imaz, who advises the world’s number one, Novak Djokovic, will collaborate with the Riojan Tennis Federation to transfer the philosophy of the academy that he directs in Marbella to the players of this community.

Imaz, born in La Rioja, visited the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth of La Rioja on Tuesday, Pedro Uruñuela, to expose his next projects in his native land.

Imaz explained that the philosophy of his academy is that children have the possibility of learning, from the base, that “above all they are human beings, not tennis players” something that, in his opinion, athletes “deviate from day to day towards a character and not towards who they really are ”.

The idea, he indicated, is that children “do not lose that joy that they already have for themselves, and then accompany them when it comes to playing tennis” and that “which is what I do in Marbella with the children, their parents and the coaches, now I want to bring it to my house, which is The Rioja”.

The trick is the same as with children, remember who he is and accept himself with his mistakes and successes

Imaz has stressed that its objective is to replicate here the work it has done with, among others, Novak Djokovic, a player who “has a backpack with more labels than many, for all his achievements, but deep down, he is a human being like any other, divine and wonderful, and therefore, the trick is the same as with children, remember who he is and accept himself with his mistakes and successes ”, he explained.