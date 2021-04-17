Pepe continues to think that Mourinho “was unfair to Casillas”

In 2013 there were moments of uncertainty within the Real Madrid dressing room due to the statements and actions of Jose Mourinho with Iker Casillas, a confrontation that divided opinions in the club. Pepe He relived the moment and maintains his initial position.

“You have to have a little respect for Iker (Casillas). The coach’s statements have not been the most appropriate, “said the central defender after a match against Real Valladolid.

Mourinho said at the time that he regretted not having signed Diego López before, in a clear message to the white captain. That is why Pepe came to his defense.

Recently, the now FC Porto player, declared in NOVO that “at that time I did not go against my coach. When I spoke to the media, I asked a colleague for respect. It was very clear to me. Iker has a brutal history at Real Madrid, he also won the World Cup and the European Championship, he was captain of Madrid and the National Team, why was he so criticized? I wanted to defend my partner ”.

He does not regret having defended Iker Casillas, because he considers Mourinho’s actions an injustice.

“Maybe I spoke at the wrong time because they were both in shock. I only asked Iker for respect. I still think that what happened at Real Madrid was unfair, because of everything he gave to football, being treated like this … “added.

