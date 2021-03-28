Pepe, Ángela and Leonardo Aguilar, nominated for the Latin American Music Awards – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Culiacán, Sin.- The Aguilar family continues to reap successes and it was now with the project “Mexican to the bone”, with which they were nominated for the Latin American Music Awards in the category a Favorite Virtual Concert.

It should be mentioned that “Mexican to the bone”, Is a show considered by the experts as the best performed online show of the season, thanks to all the elements they achieved together such as the production, the music and of course the talent of the Aguilar family.

Added to this, during the announcement of the nominations, Angela Aguilar He was also a finalist in the Favorite Video category with “Tell me how you want”, a duet that he performed with Christian nodal.

The great celebration of the Latin AMAs will take place on April 15 from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, with a ceremony broadcast on Telemundo.

“Mexican to the bone”

It is a show, dedicated to the way we see death and that featured an extraordinary production of costumes, scenography and musical arrangements that, in the midst of majestic buildings and aerial shots of Zacatecas, served as the stage to showcase the talent. musical of the beloved Pepe Aguilar and his children, the heirs of the legacy, Leonardo and Angela Aguilar.