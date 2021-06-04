Pepe Aguilar reveals to be a neighbor of Kim Kardashian and other celebrities in California



Pepe Aguilar.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The Mexican regional singer, Pepe Aguilar placeholder image, not only does he have very important friends within the show business, but after living in a luxurious area in the United States, he It has as neighbors several celebrities of international stature.

It is true that the patriarch of the Aguilar dynasty has had a successful career in the music industry, which has allowed him to live in an exclusive residential area of ​​California along with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Drake and The Weeknd.

This is known thanks to the fact that Pepe himself has revealed it in different interviews, even in one, for a YouTube channel, took a car tour to show who his neighbors are in the VIP area.

“Let’s go around my block to show you the house of The Weeknd, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian“Aguilar told the Mexican youtuber ‘Escorpión Dorado’.

On the experience of being a neighbor of the Kardashian-Jenner family in an interview with Yordi Rosado, he said that celebrities have lived there for several years and that his house is so close to theirs that he could even “stalk” them.

“Unfortunately yes,” he replied after revealing whether it was true that he is a neighbor of the most famous clan.

His mother also lives near Kim Kris and her sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie Y Kendall, so Pepe affirms that he has seen all the members of that family leave.

“Since many years. (I have seen) all her little sisters and her father who is now a mother. Drake and The Weeknd also live and there are several more, “he said.

For this reason it is estimated that the Aguilar family mansion, would cost between $ 8 and $ 20 million dollars, since those are the estimated prices of properties in the area. There is no doubt that success smiles on this charro.