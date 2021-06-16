Pepe Aguilar discounts his son half of his salary for being unpunctual

The singer and his children had an interview with the Ventaneando program where they asked him who of the three was the most late. After a suspicious cough from Angela, who touched him on the shoulder, as if to say that he was the one who arrived later of the three, Pepe clarified that someone else in the trio was not famous for their punctuality when leaving hotels on time.

“(I) zero. We are talking about an unpunctuality of leaving the hotels; Not so much about rehearsals, about shows … There came a moment, so you can see who are the most unpunctual, that I had to say here to the young man (Leonardo): ‘the next time you’re late, I’m not going to pay for the show.’

Angela He clarified that although his brother did not remain without pay, he only received half of his salary and that his father warned him that if he did it again then he would leave him without money. “He was late the next time because he kind of wanted to test me. (He was late) like 15 minutes. “