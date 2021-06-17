Pepe Aguilar deducted half of his son’s salary for being unpunctual

The Singer Pepe Aguilar has helped open a path in the world of music to his children Leonardo and Ángela, And while the talent of the young is undeniable that does not mean that they can afford to ignore some of the rules of working with their father.

Many times it is known of cases of the children of celebrities who, because they have this privilege, are allowed absolutely everything, however, Pepe made it clear that it is not his case, because he has tried to instill in them the value of discipline when working and what a way .

If there is something that does not forgive them, it is that they are late

It was during an interview for the program ‘Ventaneando’ that the Aguilar dynasty spoke about their experience working as a family and in it highlighted the moment when Pepe revealed that if there is something that does not forgive them, it is that they are unpunctual.

“There came a time when I had to say to the young man: ‘next time you’re late, I’m not going to pay for the show’. We are talking about an unpunctuality of leaving the hotels, not so much of rehearsals, of shows, “said the singer referring to his son.

After his statement, the brothers clarified that the first warning was to take half his salary and if he was delayed again; It would take away his total profit, a situation that did happen.

“He was late the next time, but he kind of wanted to test me because at that time we are all in the van or on the bus, all upstairs, with the equipment, security and everything. The young man is 10 minutes late. What do you think happened to him? Well, I didn’t pay him half. He thought he was joking, ”said Pepe.

Although you may enjoy working with your children, Aguilar showed that he can be strict and he has been able to not pay them when they commit these faults.

The truth here is that this dynasty continues to increase its successes due to the immense popularity they have generated after years of experience, in addition to the incredible talent and charisma that characterize them.