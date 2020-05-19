Pepe Aguilar clarifies things for Natanael Cano: I don’t go around with hints | INSTAGRAM

After the controversies with the singer of corridos tumbados, Natanael Cano, Mr. Pepe Aguilar appeared again on his social networks, but this time to remember one more year of the birth of his beloved father, Don Antonio Aguilar and incidentally, show his true posture before said scandal that occurred.

The emblematic interpreter of regional Mexican music, made the publication of a video where he is seen wearing a hat and dark glasses, a pretty flowery shirt with short sleeves and in the background songs of his father, as a tribute and remembering it on his 101st birthday. years since his birth, also talking about his artistic career.

The singer also took the opportunity to share some of the teachings that his father left him, of which, he assured that he never disrespected anyone who was always straight and honest, that he was an admirable and open-minded man, also clarifying that they always bore fruit to his values.

“I don’t shoot hints, the other day I wrote something and Instagram and then, then, everyone… Shut up! Please, I’m not throwing any hints at anyone. I am very direct and that is my problem… ”

“He never in life made us feel that we were better than anyone, never in life did he make us feel that by having money or by having fame or power, you were better than anyone, but that goes there and here, because then you You do something disrespectful, because as everyone surrenders to that mother, as everyone is used to not speaking the truth, then gü3y3s who do not surrender to money, who do not surrender to form and who do not surrender to power, and that they are used to speaking the truth, oh no, because they are monsters, irreverent, believed and conceited, who do they think? Then they walk them up to m @ tando “, he commented speaking about the values ​​that his father, Antonio Aguilar I teach him and his brothers.

Pepe also spoke about today’s youth, more specifically about new artists, expressing that now it is easy to get offended because we do it when other people do not think like us, which is why misunderstandings occur.

