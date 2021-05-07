Pepe Aguilar and family resume their tour “Jaripeo sin borders”

Pepe Aguilar announces new dates for his “Jaripeo sin Fronteras” in which he will be accompanied by his talented children, Angela and Leonardo.

Pepe Aguilar has once again joined his sons Angela Aguilar and Leonardo Aguilar to resume their successful tour “Jaripeo sin Fronteras”, this time in Mexico and the United States.

Taking advantage of the recent opening of public centers and shows, as well as the advance in the percentage of vaccination to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Aguilar dynasty will bring its greatest successes to an unprecedented show.

The show is made up of mariachis, bulls, horsemen, charros, cowboys, musicians and technicians who, together with the display of special effects, animations and colors, create an experience full of color around the music, as seen in “Mexican to the bone”, the show with which the Aguilar family sang to death.

Although Ángela Aguilar has managed to consolidate a solo career and is having quite a success with her singles, albums and even the launch of a doll with her traditional image and wardrobe, she will also be part of this family tour.

The show is so promising that it has been created in conjunction with Carlos Navarrete, with whom they also worked on “Mexican to the Bones” and who has collaborated with Cirque du Soleil.

Between each theme, there will be demonstrations of equestrian tradition, bulls and charrería with the complete structure of the jaripeo, in which there is a ring in the middle, with horses and bulls.

The first dates of the tour are scheduled in León, Guanajuato for May 28 and 29, followed by dates in Texas on July 9 and 10 in an initial stage.