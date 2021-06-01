06/01/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

Pep Guardiola became the focus of all criticism after losing the Champions League final. Chelsea beat Manchester City with a goal from Havertz at the end of the first half, in a match in which Fernandinho – one of the team’s most important footballers – did not start.

The first to attack the City manager were the media, The Guardian wrote: “The pressure was on Pep, with Sheikh Mansour waiting for a drink he has been craving since his inauguration in 2008, but the City manager found a new way to lose, to probe new depths of frustration“Along the same lines was Daily Mail:” Unlike Wembley in 2011, this time attacking football killed him. Starting without Fernandinho or Rodri seemed excessively foolish even for a coach as committed to the aesthetics of the game as Guardiola “

And now it is Matthaus who places Guardiola as the party’s problem: “Pep and only Pep made sure that Manchester did not triumph. With the tactical deployment he chose for the final he stole the Champions League from the club and the fans. Now he has to accept and listen to criticism, “he declared.

The former German footballer and coach did not understand what “Experiencing in a final is the worst thing a coach can do. It is inexplicable and incomprehensible. Guardiola weakened the team because he wanted to do something special, surprising. It had already happened to him in the past, but in a final he has to bring out the strengths of the team, he does not have to try something new to show that he can do things that nobody has planned, “he concluded.