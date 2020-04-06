Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, has died of coronavirus at 82 years of age. Manchester City have made the tragic news of the death of the first team coach official.

“The Manchester City family is devastated to announce the death of Pep’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, in Manresa, Barcelona, ​​after contracting coronavirus », the British club began explaining in a statement through its Twitter account. “She was 82 years old,” he added.

From Manchester City they also wanted send a message of encouragement and condolences to Pep Guardiola, his family and all those close to you. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach donated a few weeks ago money to fight the coronavirus.