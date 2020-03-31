Pep Guardiola He wanted to send a message of optimism to fans in the face of the current situation of the coronavirus crisis. The Catalan coach assured in the official Manchester City media that «we will return stronger, better, friendlier… and a little fatter«.

«We miss football. We miss the life we ​​had a few days ago, but now is the time to listen and follow what our scientists, doctors and nurses say, “he said in the media. Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola He also pointed out that: «You are my football family and we will do everything possible to make you feel better. We will come back from this stronger, better, kinder… and a little fatter ».

On March 19, the Premier League and the English Football Federation (FA) announced the suspension of professional football until April 30 due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, reaffirming their “commitment” that the situation be resolved as soon as possible and “ensuring that all matches” of all competitions “are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so”.