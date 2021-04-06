Pep Guardiola: “UEFA and FIFA are killing the players”

Pep Guardiola has sent a message to organizations such as the UEFA wave FIFA by the calendar. The technician of the Manchester City He has criticized them harshly because he considers that with so many games the health and physique of the footballers are put at risk.

“The UEFA and the FIFA they kill the players because it is too much. We haven’t had a week off since we started, ‘explained a harshly Pep Guardiola that he did not hesitate to charge against the two organizations. “It’s too much,” continued the technician of the Manchester City, who will play against him this Tuesday Borussia Dortmund on the Champions League.

They are human beings, not machines. I know that some of the players are sad because they want to play everything, but that is not possible, “he said about the ambition of the footballers but the need to rotate in the face of a schedule so full of matches.

“To be well in all competitions this year without spectators, in the shortest season in history, if you do not break you cannot compete and you could not be in the position we are in,” commented a Pep Guardiola that has led to Manchester City to lead the Premier League already the quarterfinals of the Champions League.