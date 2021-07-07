Pep Guardiola sees the signing of Harry Kane difficult

07/07/2021 at 4:17 PM CEST

With the departure of Sergio Aguero to FC Barcelona, Pep Guardiola has asked City for a reinforcement in that position, but the economic situation he’s not making it easy at all.

The Catalan coach considers that Harry Kane It is the perfect piece that fits into the offensive gear of the Manchester City, but he is aware of the complications that his signing could entail. Despite the fact that Kane is the great desire of Pep Guardiola it will not be possible to get the transfer for the 2021-2022 season.

In an interview that Guardiola gave to TV3, the technician declared that it was “impossible” that Manchester City came to the market to get a great striker. “With the prices they ask, it is impossible, we cannot pay that. All clubs have a bad financial situation, we are no exception“, he claimed.

Tottenham’s asking price for Kane is 115 million euros, thus becoming a difficult wall for the City to cross. The intention of the Tottenham is not to sell under any circumstances to the English striker, who is making a great impression at the Euro.

Another option that the English club was considering was to sign Erling Haaland, but in this case the price is much more expensive, since Dortmund demands 140 million for his star. Things being like this, Guardiola assures that he will settle for “Gabriel Jesus and Ferran, who has done very well in that position “, although he also valued the possibility of playing with” false nine “or using” boys from the academy “.