Pep Guardiola gets his tenth league

05/11/2021 at 10:26 PM CEST

Pep Guardiola continues to enlarge its legacy, and its showcases. Manchester City were proclaimed Premier League champions after Leicester’s victory at Old Trafford, and Santpedor’s coach added the 10th career league title on the benches.

In professional football, there are nine leagues conquered by Guardiola. Three at Barça, three more at Bayern Munich and another three now in the Manchester City. However, in his count he will never miss the championship that got with Barça B. One of the most special titles of his career, and the one that allowed him to continue with his current career.

Since he was appointed coach of the Blaugrana first team, Pep has played a total of 12 seasons in three countries, and has won the domestic league in nine. The latter also makes him the first manager to win three titles in his first five seasons in England since Kenny Dalglish, which he did between 1985 and 1990. Another milestone for an insatiable winner.