Pep Guardiola confirms that ‘Kun’ Agüero will play for FC Barcelona with Lionel Messi

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, confirmed that Argentine striker Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero will reinforce Barcelona for next season and would play alongside Lionel Messi, waiting for La Pulga to renew with the Catalans.

In an interview for BBC Sports during the Premier League title celebrations, Guardiola stated that ‘Kun’ Agüero is very close to signing with Barcelona and being a teammate of Lionel Messi.

“AGÜERO is close to SIGNING with BARÇA and playing with MESSI,” Guardiola told the media in full celebration of the championship.

In addition, Guardiola regretted the departure of the Argentine striker for next season, since at the moment they have not been able to find a replacement, highlighting his historical importance in the club.

“We love him very much. He has been a very special person for all of us. We cannot replace him. He has always shown his quality here,” he said.

