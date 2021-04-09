Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa, the battle of the board

04/09/2021 at 9:52 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa present us one of the most interesting duels to be seen this weekend in British football. Admirers of each other’s works, the Etihad will be the starting point for one of the most passionate tactical battles in European football. Guardiola’s football and that of Bielsa, face to face.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds is one of the most attractive teams in the middle of the table. Surely the team that optimizes all its resources the most and best. True to his 4-5-1 with infinite nuances, Marcelo Bielsa has found in Patrick Bamford the ideal figure to transfer to the result all the tactical wealth of the team. Leeds is, above all, a dynamic block in the movements and harmonic in the movement of the ball. Always starting from the advantage of having one more footballer in his own field, the Argentine has implemented a clear idea: always look for the liberated man and advance with the domain of possession. Have control within a constant vertigo.

With regard to Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has been able to implement one more version and right now it is the fittest team in all of Europe. Through the 4-2-3-1 that he has been using in recent months, he has found a Very valuable defensive stability for this last leg of the season. The team dominates all the registers of its football proposal and has that facility to adapt to the rival and launch the version that best suits the need. Through Gundogan, who has risen as a differential midfielder, the citizen team has gone one step further and the skyblues aspire to absolutely everything.

Constant praise in the pre-game

Both the Catalan and the Argentine are very cerebral, faithful to an idea and obsessed with tactical behaviors. Some complete lovers of football and all its more analytical aspect. And, how could it be otherwise, they admire each other: the previous one has been marked by the praise, something that has been happening throughout the season.

“He is a magical man. What he knows how to do I find it enormously difficult to try, and I have already given up. I have a genuine admiration for what he does.”Marcelo Bielsa pointed out. Something to which Pep Guardiola did not fall short: “The respect and admiration I have for him since the beginning of my career is known. I will always carry it in my heart. People say he doesn’t win titles. Sure. Give him a big one like Manchester City, and you’ll see how he wins trophies & rdquor;.

Unmatch the contest

The first round clash between Manchester City and Leeds United ended in equality (1-1), which left a technical draw in the first match between the two with the Premier League as witness. The goals of Sterling and Rodrigo Moreno supposed a distribution of points in a meeting full of small details of the tactical richness of both teams. As a curiosity: Bielsa surpassed Guardiola in time of possession (48% -52%). Both are looking for a victory that brings them closer to their goal this season.