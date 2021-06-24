Pep Clotet, near the Spal de Ferrara

06/24/2021 at 8:13 PM CEST

The Spanish coach Pep Clotet, who showed off last year at the helm of Brescia, is in advanced negotiation with the SPAL of Ferrara, which chose his profile and ability to work with young people to attack the next Italian Serie A, according to what . learned from close sources this Thursday to negotiation.

Clotet, trained in the Espanyol quarry and former English Birminham coach, left Brescia last May, and the ‘biancazzurri’ team is working on the last details to formalize their hiring.

The Ferrara club (northern Italy) has an ambitious sports project that seeks to return the team to Serie A, in which it played three seasons between 2017 and 2020.

The northern team, which plays its matches at the Paolo Mazza stadium, reached the thirteenth place two years ago in Serie A, when it led Leonardo Semplici.

He chose a Clotet that this year he was able to qualify Brescia for the playoffs for promotion to the top flight, after taking the reins of the northern team when they were fighting for permanence.

The 44-year-old Catalan coach is particularly appreciated in Italian football for his ability to work with young people, his dynamic football and his leadership