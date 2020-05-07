Covers of ‘De Mascotas, espíritus y otros prodigios del Underworld’, by Pep Brocal, and ‘Carne de cañón’, by Aroha Travé.

Pep Brocal and Aroha Travén are the winners of the Comic Critics and Disclosure Association (ACDCómic) awards, given annually to comics created for the Spanish market by Spanish authors or based in the country, as announced by President Oriol Estrada Este Thursday. Brocal has won the best national work with his De Mascotas, spirits and other prodigies of the Underworld (Astiberri) and Travé, author of Carne de canñón (La Cúpula), has been chosen in the category of best emerging author. On the second, the ACDCómic highlights “its freshness and realism in the portrait of neighborhood life and its intelligent and playful updating of the underground spirit, focused on human characters and full of authenticity”; on the first, “his mastery of composition and color and the fable-making ability that has allowed him to create an imaginary of hell, between the classical and the pop, philosophical but tinged with humor.” Prize winners will participate in a free publication that the association will edit and distribute in bookstores and libraries.

Estrada has intervened in a virtual press conference, celebrating the role of the comic: “The awards help us achieve this coveted focus and it is our grain of sand for some works and artists to put themselves in that light, helping more people can discover them ”, and added that“ the cultural sector, too often the last monkey (and not to mention the comic), was one of the fastest reacting and began to mount initiatives to accompany people in their confinement . But it will also be one of the sectors that is likely to accuse this forced parenthesis more. “

Brocal, who invested two years of work in Inframundo, has commented that Amalia’s character is that of “a woman who is in the rut of her life, a woman who is sunk, who thinks that the situation in which she finds herself is provisional but it is eternalizing. And something must happen to make her a hero of her own adventure. ” Concerning the protagonist of Carne de cañón, Travé has commented that “the character can provoke revulsion or rejection, but that the chonismo of that mother who would do anything for her children is later seen as her struggle to support herself and her family. I try to make people see that type of woman differently and not be left alone with that chonismo ”.

