United States.- Mike Pompeo, head of United States diplomacy, accused China of trying to give voice to the people of Hong Kong by preventing a vigil from taking place. to commemorate the repression of Tiananmen Square.

If there is any doubt about Beijing’s intentions, they aim to deny Hong Kong people a voice and options, equating them with the continent, ”Pompeo said in a tweet referring to the autonomy and freedoms that the island enjoys with respect to the rest of the country.

The authorities of that Asian country prohibited the annual commemoration of the repression that took place in the Plaza de Tiananmen in Beijing on June 4, 1989 which is usually an important concentration that contrasts with the silence in mainland China.

It starts; so soon. For the first time in 30 years, Hong Kong authorities denied permission to hold the #TiananmenVigil. If there is any doubt about Beijing’s intent, it is to deny Hong Kongers a voice and a choice, making them the same as mainlanders. So much for two systems. – Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 2, 2020

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus regretted that for the first time in 30 years Hong Kong police are not allowing the massacre to be commemorated.

It should be noted that relations between Washington and Beijing are tense for the president’s accusations. Donald Trump against China for the covid-19 pandemic, which was first detected in the Chinese town of Wuhan.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Relations Zhao Lijian referred to the wave of protests in the United States after a black citizen was suffocated to death while immobilized by a white police officer.

