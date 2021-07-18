people’s reaction to the sprint race was positive

The Formula 1 CEO was one of the driving forces behind the introduction of the new sprint race format, which will also be tested at Monza and elsewhere yet to be determined later in the year.

Before Silverstone weekend, Brawn He insisted that the drivers would fight hard in the short race and believes that what he saw on Saturday at the English circuit proved him right.

However, he stressed that, along with the SON and the teams, F1 will carry out a comprehensive review of how the weekend unfolded, and after the remaining two events will make any necessary changes if the format is officially adopted for next season.

“I think something we’ve all seen today is that a racing driver is a racing driver,” he said shortly after the sprint ended.

“And they’re never going to take it easy, so there was a lot of action across the grid. That first lap was pretty much nail-biting, sensational. Then we had the little duels for the rest of the race ”.

“Fernando Alonso’s performance today was another sensational part of the race. He has my vote for the highlights of the race. I would buy a ticket for that every day.”

“We are very satisfied. We will let this weekend’s dust settle, and then we will spend some time with the FIA ​​and the teams trying to understand if there are any evolutions we can make. “

“We are not going to change the fundamental format this year. I think after three races, we will be able to sit down and decide where we are going. But so far it has been very positive.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates his first position of the sprint race.

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Brawn admitted that F1 has already indicated possible improvements, but did not want to go into details, noting that “we have a work list, we have things that we want to enhance and improve.”

He also stressed that it will be “crucial” to hear the comments from the fans after the first event, adding: “Now we are already receiving massive comments, positive comments from our fans on social networks, because it is something they loved.”

“But there will be fans who make some comments, and maybe there are parts that they do not understand or do not appreciate and we will take that into account as well.”

“I think we have to look at the weekend in general, because I don’t see anything that we have done that deviates from a normal weekend. I think everything is an addition ”.

“But we are going to look at the weekend as a whole. We have to watch the race and then at the end of it all, we can do an analysis, talk to the fans, look at all the data and details, and see if there are any adjustments that we need make”.

“For me, there are some very attractive things in this format, everyone runs on the same tire in qualifying. We still have variety in the race, because fortunately we have two tires that can be used.”

“There is no disadvantage for people in the race in terms of the tires they choose. So that’s something that could possibly be carried forward.”

Brawn admitted that one of the most controversial aspects of the format was the official assignment of pole to the sprint winner, which could be changed.

“Maybe it’s something we have to think about. If there is any change in the nomenclature of what we are doing and think if Friday’s should be considered pole position.”

“These are things like which we will talk and discuss with the FIA ​​and the teams, but I think we cannot let ourselves be held back by history. I mean, we have to respect history, but we must never let ourselves be held back by history.”

GALLERY: the first sprint race in the history of Formula 1

