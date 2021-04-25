People’s interest in the US to get vaccinated against covid-19 falls

The interest of people in the US to get vaccinated against covid-19 is falling, according to a poll. Louisiana has stopped claiming its entire COVID-19 vaccine allocation from the federal government.

Miami World – AP

Three out of four Kansas counties have rejected new shipments of the vaccine at least once in the past month.

In Mississippi, authorities asked the federal government to send the jars in smaller packages to prevent leftovers from going bad.

As the supply of vaccines in the United States outstrips interest, some parts of the country are rejecting shipments because of the diminishing interest of the people.

“It is paralyzing. Some people don’t want it, ”said Stacey Hileman, a health department nurse in the rural district of Decatur, Kansas, where less than a third of the 2,900 residents have even received the first dose.

The drop in demand for vaccines reveals the challenge the United States faces in trying to conquer the pandemic and at the same time with the image of tens of thousands of doses going to waste on the shelves as countries like India and Brazil suffer medical emergencies in the whole rule.

More than half of adults in the United States have received at least one dose and President Joe Biden this week celebrated exceeding his goal of applying 200 million doses in his first 100 days in office.

He also spoke of a new stage in which he hopes to overcome the reluctance of some to receive the vaccine.

Across the country, pharmacists and health authorities watch demand fall and stocks pile up.

In a small Mississippi town, pharmacist Robin Jackson practically begs people to come forward for the vaccine.

Demand was low despite the signs highlighting the arrival of the doses.

More vaccines were spoiled than administered.

“No one was coming,” he said. “I insist, nobody.”

Barbara Gennaro, a mother of two in Yazoo City, Mississippi, said everyone in her neighborhood opposes the vaccine.

He says he avoids giving his family vaccines in general and that the coronavirus vaccine is no exception.

“All the strong Christians I have relationships with oppose it,” he said.

“Fear is what drives people to get vaccinated, it’s that simple. The greater the trust in the Lord, the less likely they will want the vaccine or consider it necessary, ”he added.

In New Mexico, state officials are exploring the possibility of hiring trusted residents in the regions with the most concerns about vaccines, who can respond to concerns about safety and efficacy.

There is also the possibility of holding informal public question and answer meetings.

Videos with testimonies about coronavirus vaccines have also been recorded.

In Corinth, Mississippi, pharmacist Austin Bullard said many people were waiting to get vaccinated until the single-dose vaccine was available.

The news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the risk of blood clotting – minimal though it may be – have also scared people who were previously interested in getting vaccinated.

“I think since then there have been more doubts in general,” he said.