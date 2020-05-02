People with vitamin D deficiency are at risk of dying from the virus | Unsplash

According to experts they found a relationship with people who have low amounts of vitamin D is associated with having an increased risk of dying because of the pandemic virus. The study fIt was carried out by the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom and by experts on the subject.

The study consisted of comparing existing data from 20 countries in Europe according to their vitamin D levels and data on the health problems of patients who have presented symptoms of the pandemic virus.

The researchers found that countries that have a record of an average low in vitamin D have had higher mortality risks from the virus. So they indicated that there is a significant relationship in the levels of vitamin D and health problems caused by the virus.

The average rate of vitamin D in the samples was 56.79 nmol / L, and anything below 30 mol / L was considered severely low. The results found regarding the average vitamin D in European countries were as follows:

In Spain 26 nmol / L, Italy 28 nmol / L and in the Nordic countries 45 nmol / L. While countries like Switzerland the levels are 23 nmol / L, while in Italy it has been found that 76% of women over 70 years have levels below 30 nml / L.

How can I get vitamin D?

Experts recommend taking 10 minutes of sun a day for the amount of vitamin D to increase, and this could significantly reduce the risk of pandemic virus disease with severe symptoms.

