People with type A blood are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, according to a Chinese study | Instagram

Studies on the Covid-19 virus come out day by day and a recent one that was carried out by Chinese, assumes that people who have the blood type A They are more likely to get it by the virus compared to other blood types.

A Chinese study found a relationship Among the most common blood type seen in those infected by the virus.

On the other hand, those who are type 0 were considered to have a much lower risk contracting infectious diseases, according to research from the Center for Evidence-Based Medicine and Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University.

It may interest you: Coronavirus, inevitable that Mexico transits to general contagion: López Gatell

People in blood group A may need especially intense protection to reduce the possibility of infection, it could help define management options and assess people’s risk exposure levels, ”explains researcher Wang Xinghua.

In order to carry out the analysis and reach that conclusion, patterns of blood groups of more than 2,000 patients that were spread in Wuhan and Shenzhen, being compared with people healthy from the same cities.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

After this the hypothesis that those with type A blood they got more infected and they have symptom a lot stronger That the others.

Even so they explained that the investigation is still in preliminary phase and more work is still needed for the results to be insurance Y solids.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

That is why they have asked the medical authorities that every time a analysis consider the blood type.

With the studies carried out, it could be seen that 206 people who died from the virus, 85 of them were blood type A, concluding that it was the 63% of the infected.

You can also read: Mexico is declared as phase 2 of coronavirus, says WHO

In that population the 3. 4% of people are of that blood type while the 32% are from type 0.

In this way they discovered that the blood type 0 is the group more resistant to disease.

.