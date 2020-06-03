Regarding skin allergies, there is no increased risk of complications from Covid-19 disease, the Institute said.

Specialists from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) recommended that the population suffering from respiratory allergies remain in continuous care, follow sanitary measures to the letter, remain at home and adhere to medical treatments to decrease the risk of Covid-19 infection.

In this regard, Dr. Nora Segura Méndez, head of the UMAE Allergy Service Specialties Hospital of the National Medical Center (CMN) Siglo XXI of the IMSS commented that there are uncharacteristic symptoms of allergic rhinitis, such as changes in smell and taste.

“They have been identified in the context of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and therefore are warning signs indicating that medical evaluation is required to rule out other causes, “he said.

According to an IMSS statement, Segura Méndez indicated that in the context of this health emergency, patients with allergies, especially respiratory and allergic rhinitis, may have a higher risk of complications from Covid-19 infection, due to the fact that they have chronic inflammation at the nasal and bronchial level.

For this reason, he reiterated that surveillance and adherence to treatment are important to decrease the inflammatory process and with it the risk of viral infections.

The specialist pointed out that in relation to skin allergies, such as atopic dermatitis, there is no increased risk of complications from Covid-19 disease, except in cases of severe atopic dermatitis, which requires treatment with immunosuppressants, which can confer greater risk.

On the other hand, he added that for contact dermatitis, the hygiene measures used as part of the prevention for Covid-19 disease, which include frequent hand washing, use of irritating products such as detergents, liquid soaps and alcohol gel produces more irritation and inflammation, which could affect the development of this allergy.

However, he said that it should not be misunderstood that such measures cannot be carried out, but only skin care must be increased, such as lubrication, which will help manage this type of skin problem.

“In general the recommendations are not stopping asthma treatments to achieve good control, greater skin care and identify alarm symptoms that warrant medical evaluation, in this way allergies can be controlled and complications will be avoided, “said Dr. Nora Segura.

He explained that allergies are a set of character alterations respiratory, nervous or eruptive that are produced in the immune system by an extreme sensitivity of the body to certain substances to which it has been exposed.