A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the world should prepare for a pandemic in the face of the rapid increase in patients affected by the Wuhan coronavirus or also called the Covid-19 coronavirus. Today, the first case of coronavirus in Mexico was confirmed.

The first case imported in Mexico by coronavirus or Covid-19, is the 35-year-old man who remains isolated in the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER), and there is another isolated suspicious case in a hotel in Sinaloa, which tested positive in the first reactive test and the results of the confirmatory sample of the InDRE are awaited.

In a morning conference, at the National Palace, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López – Gatell Ramírez explained that the isolated patient at the INER remains stable and five people with whom he had contact who were already under study were located. .

Who is at risk for coronavirus?

According to the WHO, COVID-19 affects humans, but older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart disease, or diabetes) appear to develop severe cases of the disease more often than others.

It is not the first time that the WHO declares this type of global emergency, in 2009 it activated one for the outbreak of the H1N1 flu, those of Ebola in West Africa (2014) and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2019), the polio in 2014 and the Zika virus in 2016.

The origin of the Wuhan virus

“According to early epidemiological investigations, the majority of cases are workers at the Huanan wholesale seafood market in Wuhan, or handlers or regular visitors to the market,” the WHO statement from that day said.

The Huanan fish and seafood market in Hubei province is a place where meat of all kinds of animals, rats, porcupines, deer, snakes is sold in bulk.

CNN obtained images that it considers “disturbing” for some people, showing part of the grape harvest and the conditions in which the animals – living and dead – are found.

Coronaviruses and how they are transmitted

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause human illness ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Two of those coronaviruses caused pandemics worldwide: MERS and SARS or SARS.

MERS is a viral respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus (MERS-CoV) that was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and is known to have spread from camels and dromedaries to humans.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is a viral respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus, called SARS-associated coronavirus (SARS-CoV). SARS was first reported in Asia in February 2003 and was transmitted from bats to humans.

However, human-to-human transmission can occur from touching an object or surface contaminated with the virus, by touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.

Also by being in contact with people who have already incubated the Wuhan virus or coronavirus. Although the virus can also be transmitted through the air, by coughing, sneezing, or through stool.

They consider that as precautionary measures one should use face masks, wash hands, avoid crowds and markets, as well as contact with infected animals, although it is not known if any animal was the transmitter, such as bats or camels at the time with the MERS or the SARS.

Meanwhile, the Wuhan metropolis with 11 million people, in central China, where the origin of the new coronavirus is located, which has already caused deaths in that country and has isolated itself from the world in hopes of stopping the epidemic.

