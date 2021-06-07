People with large pupils are smarter, study finds

First, they calculated the average pupil size of each of the participants between the ages of 18 and 35, using a special tracking device with a camera connected to a computer. As usual, the constricted pupil, It is two to four millimeters in size – which is surrounded by the iris – and fully dilates to eight millimeters. The participants then had to take a series of cognitive tests to assess their ability to stay focused and control their attention by being deliberately distracted, reasoning about new problems, and remembering new information. Also, the light in the lab was dark to prevent the pupils from contracting in response to the light.

To measure the diameter of the pupils, they used an eye tracker u oculometer, an instrument that captures the reflection of light from the pupil and cornea using a high-precision camera, which can determine where and how a person is looking.

The results

They found that those with a ‘larger initial pupil size’ performed better on tests of attention, memory and reasoning. This suggests a strong link between the brain and the eye that the researchers hope to study in more detail in the future. At older age, the pupil tended to be smaller and constricted, but regardless of it, the observed relationship between pupil size and cognitive abilities was the same.

Furthermore, they found that pupil size is related to a region of the brain known as locus coeruleus, located in the upper part of the brain stem that extends to the rest of the brain through neural connections. This area releases a chemical that works like a hormone in the brain, targeting regular processes such as perception, attention, and memory. as well as to help distant regions of our thinking organ work together to complete complicated tasks.

The two study authors state, however, that more research is needed to explore this finding and determine why larger pupils are particularly associated with greater fluid intelligence and better attention control.