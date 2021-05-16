People with disabilities ask that drug leaflets be easy to read

Miguel Iglesias, member of the team of Leaders with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities and of the group of representatives of Plena Inclusion Madrid, asked that the drug leaflets are easy to read for your better understanding.

This was stated in the second program # VacúnaTE organized by the Servimedia news agency and Maldita.es against misinformation about vaccines Covid-19 with the support of the Google Digital News Initiative.

Given the vaccination strategy against Covid-19 and the appearance of possible Adverse effects After the administration of the vaccines, Miguel Iglesias asked that the information leaflets of the drugs “be easy to read.”

A petition “not only for people with disabilities but also for the elderly and the people who are in Spain and they do not speak SpanishIn fact, he added that these leaflets “should be easy to read not only in vaccines against Covid-19 but in all medicines.”

Regarding the vaccination campaign, Iglesias assured that he had not yet been notified to be vaccinated. “People with disabilities who are in the same situation as me are waiting to receive the call to get a first dose and I really want to be vaccinated“.

On the contrary, Carmen Jiménez, first pharmacy technician and first Erasmus with Down, confirmed in the # VacúnaTE program that at the end of January “they called me to get the vaccine and i had few side effects, like muscular pain and a little fever, but they were not serious. “In fact, he added that” anyone can have some effect as they appear in the leaflets, and it does not matter if it is a vaccine or a medicine.