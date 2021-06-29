People with different abilities and martial arts: a path to self-improvement

According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 1 billion people in the world who suffer from a disability. Sport is one of the moral and physical stimuli that help these individuals to move forward, despite what life has taken from them. Martial arts, due to its essence of companionship and inclusion, are one of the most frequent destinations for young people with different abilities.

Discrimination is one of the most deeply rooted evils in the world’s societies. That prejudging eye that humans are born with makes billions of people feel marginalized. The disabled are the group that suffers the most from this disease; According to the WHO, they are the most likely to be unemployed, not receive a regular education and worse still, to fall into poverty.

Therefore, it is very important to always try to help them feel part of society. Because this way, not only will they have a prosperous future in terms of the emotional, but they can also advance on the field of the intellect. One way to include them is through sports. According to the lawyer Fernando Martín Vicente, the regular practice of a discipline helps the disabled person to: working as a team, improving psychomotor skills, helping the learning process, improving health, achieving social recognition, raising the level of self-esteem and expanding spaces for social integration. For example, a person who attends a Muay Thai class, tends to project a much closer image, shares his aspirations, really understands what effort, failure and success are.

Going strictly in the martial arts, karate do is undoubtedly the one that has most integrated disabled youth over the years. In Venezuela, in 1998, Shihan Dai Noris Rosas began training several children from the Larense Association for Down Syndrome (ALASID). Over time, other offspring with different motor and brain difficulties approached. A year later, the success of this integration was such that the ALASID Cup was held, in the form of a celebration for the first year of the dojo.

According to the specialists who witnessed the complete training schedule of the young people, there was a noticeable improvement in physical condition (speed, power, flexibility and balance), a greater degree of discipline, respect for the hierarchical order, notable growth in companionship and improvement the sense of teamwork. In addition, autonomy was increased, something that is very difficult to generate in people with disabilities, since they are very dependent on their closest environment.

Related to karate do, the children managed to develop security when executing learned techniques, maintained appropriate martial behaviors (martial salute and support from advanced to beginners), ability to understand the Japanese language of karate do to be able to perform katas ( figures), kumite (combat) and salute ceremony.

In mixed martial arts, there is an example of a young man with down syndrome who was able to fulfill his dream of being a professional. His name is Garret Holeve and since he was five years old he dreamed of being a boxer. He insisted so much on his parents that one day they enrolled him in a gym where they practiced MMA. It was love at first sight. From day one, the Florida native inserted himself into regular sessions and began to be called “G-Money.” A couple of years of training and Holeve already felt ready for his first pro match. But justice put a handicap on him. A judge would not allow him to compete, but after collecting more than 125,000 signatures across the state, the magistrate had no choice but to allow him. The Cage Championships 50, was the event in which G-Money made its debut. Although many doubted what he could do, Holeve excelled in the cage with a very good level of boxing and jiu jitsu.

For any ordinary person, it is most logical to think that martial arts carry a series of values ​​that would not be desirable to apply in real life, since such activities involve violence, and violence has intrinsic a series of little values. desirable in our society (envy, mistreatment, etc.) But to have an opinion about something (of any subject) it is necessary to be informed, and from there to give an opinion, and that is not the case of most of the people to whom they like to comment on martial arts and question the transmission of social values ​​and physical and mental benefits through them.

For this reason, it is important that parents of children with different abilities are informed that martial arts offer their children a path full of respect and discipline towards moral, physical and intellectual self-improvement.

